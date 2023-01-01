$16,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Forester
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
93,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10180797
- Stock #: 2497
- VIN: JF2SHCBC0DG424495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,222 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 SUBARU FORESTER
Body Type: WAGON
Displacement: 2.5
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD
FEATURES:
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!
BUY IT FOR ONLY - $16,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .
WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
