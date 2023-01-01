Menu
2013 Subaru Forester

93,222 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2013 Subaru Forester

2013 Subaru Forester

2013 Subaru Forester

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

93,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10180797
  Stock #: 2497
  VIN: JF2SHCBC0DG424495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,222 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY IT CERTIFIED!! WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

2013 SUBARU FORESTER
Body Type: WAGON
Displacement: 2.5
Doors: 4
Drive Type: AWD

FEATURES:


CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE

FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUXURY WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !!

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $16,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

WE ARE LOCATION AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

