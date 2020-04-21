Menu
2013 Subaru Forester

2.5X TOURING PACKAGE

2013 Subaru Forester

2.5X TOURING PACKAGE

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$12,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,751KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4893693
  • Stock #: 1602
  • VIN: JF2SHCDC4DH427052
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2013 Subaru Forester AWD auto transmission,heated seats, very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, , and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $12600 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Rearview Camera
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Sun Roof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD
Comfort
  • Air Condition
Additional Features
  • Certified
  • All equiped
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Bluetooth Hands Free
  • Rear Window Wipers
  • ADVANCE TRAC AWD
  • EXT HEATED MIRRORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

