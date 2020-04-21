2013 Subaru Forester

Safety Traction Control

Rearview Camera

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

Power Sun Roof Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Intermittent Wipers

Cup Holder Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights Security Anti-Theft Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

AM/FM CD Comfort Air Condition

Additional Features Certified

All equiped

Cloth Interior

Center Arm Rest

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Bluetooth Hands Free

Rear Window Wipers

ADVANCE TRAC AWD

EXT HEATED MIRRORS

