2013 Subaru Impreza ...

$16,888 + taxes & licensing
1 8 0 , 1 5 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10080501

10080501 Stock #: 2485

2485 VIN: JF1GV8J63DL018777

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 180,157 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Safety brake pedal system Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Variable intermittent front wipers Black window trim Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer rear window defogger Automatic climate control Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Ambient Lighting Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Door courtesy lights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Seating Heated Driver Seat Comfort Heated Passenger Seat Trim Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Front limited slip differential Mechanical 3.90 axle ratio Quad tip exhaust Additional Features hood scoop 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Hands Free Phone 3-point front seatbelts Center locking differential HID/Xenon Headlights Multi-function display Footwell lights Hill holder control Heated windshield wiper rests Rear struts 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT DOOR POCKETS STORAGE MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS 2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS ALUMINUM FOOT PEDAL TRIM BREMBO PREMIUM BRAKES FRONT UNDERGUARD BUMPER DETAIL INVERTED FRONT STRUTS MULTI-SPOKE WHEEL SPOKES 110 AMPS ALTERNATOR DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS 15 STEERING RATIO DIAMETER 21 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

