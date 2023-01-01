$16,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Impreza
WRX STI
180,157KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Key Features:
Year: 2013
Model: Subaru WRX STI
Transmission: Manual
Mileage: Low mileage and well-maintained
Condition: Excellent, meticulously cared for
Exterior: Sleek and sporty design
Interior: Comfortable and driver-focused cabin
Performance: Unleash the power with the STI's legendary turbocharged engine
Safety: Top-rated safety features for your peace of mind
Entertainment: Premium sound system and advanced technology features
Why choose our 2013 Subaru WRX STI?
-Legendary Performance: With its manual transmission, the WRX STI puts you in control of a thrilling driving experience. The turbocharged engine delivers impressive power and acceleration, making every journey an adrenaline-filled adventure.
Impeccable Style: Stand out from the crowd with the WRX STI's sleek and aggressive design. From its bold front grille to its aerodynamic curves, this car demands attention wherever it goes.
- Meticulously Maintained: Our Subaru WRX STI has been cared for with utmost attention to detail. It has undergone regular servicing, ensuring its reliability and longevity for the next lucky owner.
- Uncompromised Safety: The WRX STI comes equipped with top-rated safety features to keep you and your passengers protected. Drive with confidence, knowing that Subaru's advanced safety technology has your back.
- Exceptional Value: Don't miss this opportunity to own a well-maintained, high-performance sports car at an unbeatable price. The 2013 Subaru WRX STI is an investment in excitement and driving pleasure.
FREE 3 MONTH / 3000 KM LUBRICO LIMITED SUPERIOR WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, A/C, BRAKES, COOLING SYSTEM, ELECTRICAL, FRONT SUSPENSION, FUEL SYSTEM, HEAD GASKET, POWER STEERING, SEALS AND GASKETS, SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS, TURBO/SUPERCHARGER) UPGRADED AND CUSTOM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE AT DISCOUNTED PRICES !! FREE WARRANTY HAS A $1,000 PER CLAIM LIMIT. UPGRADED TERM AND CLAIM LIMITS AVAILABLE
BUY IT FOR ONLY - $16,888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive and make this 2013 Subaru WRX STI yours. Don't wait, as this incredible opportunity won't last long!
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N 9W5
Call: (705)721-1341
Email: info@swcarsales.ca
Visit our website: WWW.SWCARSALES.CA
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Powertrain
Front limited slip differential
Mechanical
3.90 axle ratio
Quad tip exhaust
Additional Features
hood scoop
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Center locking differential
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Footwell lights
Hill holder control
Heated windshield wiper rests
Rear struts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ALUMINUM FOOT PEDAL TRIM
BREMBO PREMIUM BRAKES
FRONT UNDERGUARD BUMPER DETAIL
INVERTED FRONT STRUTS
MULTI-SPOKE WHEEL SPOKES
110 AMPS ALTERNATOR
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
INTEGRATED FRONT HEADRESTS
15 STEERING RATIO
DIAMETER 21 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
