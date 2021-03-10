2014 Acura RDX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 1 5 , 0 0 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6808049

6808049 Stock #: 23250A

23250A VIN: 5J8TB4H31EL805347

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 215,004 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Controls Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering CUP HOLDERS Interval wipers Seating Leather Seats Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.