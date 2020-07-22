Menu
2014 Audi Q7

92,450 KM

$23,987

+ tax & licensing
$23,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

2014 Audi Q7

2014 Audi Q7

3.0 Premium quattro | 7 SEATS | PANO ROOF | BACKUP CAM |

2014 Audi Q7

3.0 Premium quattro | 7 SEATS | PANO ROOF | BACKUP CAM |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

$23,987

+ taxes & licensing

92,450KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,450 KM

Vehicle Description

PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, REAR CAMERA WITH PARKING AID LINES, PARKING SENSORS, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, TRAILER HITCH AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM, SUNDAY 12PM-5-PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

