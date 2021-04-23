Menu
2014 BMW 3 Series

111,534 KM

Details Description Features

$16,487

+ tax & licensing
$16,487

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

2014 BMW 3 Series

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Sedan | NAVI | BLUETOOTH |

2014 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Sedan | NAVI | BLUETOOTH |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

$16,487

+ taxes & licensing

111,534KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7016642
  Stock #: R84637
  VIN: WBA3B3G59ENR84637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # R84637
  • Mileage 111,534 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE ! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, LEATHER, KEYLESS ENTRY, 12V/AUX/USB, PUSH START BUTTON, MEMORY SEATS, ECO/SPORT MODE, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

