2014 Buick Encore

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Exterior Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (STD)

