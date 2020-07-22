Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Buick LaCrosse

125,341 KM

Details Description Features

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Contact Seller
2014 Buick LaCrosse

2014 Buick LaCrosse

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick LaCrosse

Base

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 5513364
  2. 5513364
  3. 5513364
  4. 5513364
  5. 5513364
  6. 5513364
  7. 5513364
  8. 5513364
  9. 5513364
  10. 5513364
  11. 5513364
  12. 5513364
  13. 5513364
  14. 5513364
  15. 5513364
  16. 5513364
Contact Seller

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

125,341KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5513364
  • Stock #: 1753
  • VIN: 1G4GA5G30EF131888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1753
  • Mileage 125,341 KM

Vehicle Description

!!New arrival!! Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2014 BUICK LACROSSE, automatic , very well maintained, drives amazing, steering wheel controls, A/C,, power windows,power locks, mirrors , tilt/telescopic steering, AM/FM radio, CD player and more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $8988 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Clock
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
AM/FM Radio
Compass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Ambient Lighting
Dual front air conditioning zones
Air filtration
Chrome window trim
Cloth Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Adjustable rear headrests
Heated Side Mirrors
engine oil
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic Parking Brake
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Emergency interior trunk release
Active grille shutters
Acoustic laminated glass
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
2-stage unlocking doors
Regenerative braking system
Touch-sensitive controls
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
2.64 axle ratio
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LED REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
LAMP FAILURE
COOLANT WARNIN
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
1.2 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
120 AMPS ALTERNATOR
115V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
15.2 STEERING RATIO
PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
INTELLILINK INFOTAINMENT
CHROME DOOR SILL TRIM
AUDIO SYSTEM MEMORIZED SETTINGS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport
 60,537 KM
$16,588 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 STX
 121,022 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Corolla "
 299,999 KM
$2,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory