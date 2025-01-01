$7,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT LOW KILOMETERS/GREAT PRICE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek red beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior and packs a punch with its 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine. With only 105,300km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more adventures.
This 4-door sedan offers the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for smooth and effortless driving, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a great used car! Contact Eckert Auto Sales today to schedule a test drive and experience the Cruze for yourself (705)797-1100.
