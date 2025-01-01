Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek red beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior and packs a punch with its 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine. With only 105,300km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more adventures.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This 4-door sedan offers the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for smooth and effortless driving, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising down the highway.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a great used car! Contact Eckert Auto Sales today to schedule a test drive and experience the Cruze for yourself (705)797-1100.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;> </p>

105,300 KM

1LT LOW KILOMETERS/GREAT PRICE!!

12524965

1LT LOW KILOMETERS/GREAT PRICE!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1G1PC5SB6E7344683

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,300 KM

Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek red beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior and packs a punch with its 1.4L 4-cylinder turbo engine. With only 105,300km on the odometer, this Cruze is ready for many more adventures.

This 4-door sedan offers the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for smooth and effortless driving, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a great used car! Contact Eckert Auto Sales today to schedule a test drive and experience the Cruze for yourself (705)797-1100.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Included

Climate Control

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

