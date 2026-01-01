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Compact, 4dr Sdn 2LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

288,145 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS

Watch This Vehicle
14103184

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LS

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
288,145KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PL5SHXE7188300

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 288,145 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 4dr Sdn 2LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.8L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD)
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.73 rear axle ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
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705-702-XXXX

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705-702-5069

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2014 Chevrolet Cruze