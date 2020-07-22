2014 Chevrolet Cruze

+ taxes & licensing
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED. !! 2014 CHEVY CRUZE lt automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, Back up camera, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Bluetooth, voice recognition A/C, power windows,power locks, and more . CONDITION MATTERS.
CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.99% ASK STORED FOR DETAILS.
BUY IT FOR ONLY - $7888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. CERTIFIED, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!
COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341
WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY
To test drive the car please visit us aT 642A Dunlop st West, Barrie
