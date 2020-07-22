Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

158,112 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT Auto

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

158,112KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SBXE7328857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED. !! 2014 CHEVY CRUZE lt automatic transmission, very well maintained, drives amazing, Back up camera, tilt/telescopic steering wheel, Bluetooth, voice recognition A/C, power windows,power locks, and more . CONDITION MATTERS.

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.99% ASK STORED FOR DETAILS.

BUY IT FOR ONLY - $7888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. CERTIFIED, AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

To test drive the car please visit us aT 642A Dunlop st West, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Clock
Front Floor Mats
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
AM/FM Radio
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Chrome window trim
Leather shift knob trim
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Leather steering wheel trim
Adjustable rear headrests
Roll Stability Control
Premium cloth upholstery
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Emergency interior trunk release
Acoustic laminated glass
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
3.53 Axle Ratio
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Oil monitor
Spare tire kit
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LED REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
130 AMPS ALTERNATOR
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
0.5 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
5 WHEEL SPOKES
12V FRONT AND REAR POWER OUTLET(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

