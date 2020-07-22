2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Clock Front Floor Mats Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Odometer Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows rear window defogger Comfort Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Ambient Lighting Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Trim Chrome window trim Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Front cupholders Radio data system Driver Information System Dual Vanity Mirrors Leather steering wheel trim Adjustable rear headrests Roll Stability Control Premium cloth upholstery Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Electronic brakeforce distribution Dual front knee airbags Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts Emergency interior trunk release Acoustic laminated glass SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 3.53 Axle Ratio Impact Absorbing Bumpers Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 2-stage unlocking doors Oil monitor Spare tire kit BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SECOND ROW REAR VENTS SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LED REAR CENTER TAILLIGHTS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING 4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 130 AMPS ALTERNATOR ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS 0.5 REAR BRAKE WIDTH PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS 5 WHEEL SPOKES 12V FRONT AND REAR POWER OUTLET(S)

