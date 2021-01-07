Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Impala

139,300 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Impala

2014 Chevrolet Impala

LT2 WITH NEW TIRES/LEATHER!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Impala

LT2 WITH NEW TIRES/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6518419
  • Stock #: 2402E
  • VIN: 2G1125S31E9236536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,300 KM

Vehicle Description

THE IMPALA LT2 HAS LEATHER WITH NEW TIRES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLUETOOTH, ONSTAR AND SIRIUS XM RADIO. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Onstar
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Lane Departure Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2016 Audi A3 PREMIUM...
 106,400 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 BIG HO...
 35,800 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R...
 109,900 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory