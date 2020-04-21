2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

- Safety
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Additional Features
- 4-wheel drive
- (6) audio speakers
- Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
- Rear child security locks
- Door handles, black
- 6'6" pickup box
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Wheelhouse liners, rear
- Defogger, windshield and side window
- Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
- Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
- Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
- Air cleaner, high-capacity
- Grille surround, chrome
- Alternator, 150 amp
- ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
- Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
- Lights, front, halogen reflector
- Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
- Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
- Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type
- Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
- Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure, tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
- Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night
- Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat
- Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
- Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory pwr
- Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
- GVWR, 3221 kg (7100 lbs) (REQ: LV3 Engine)
- Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
- Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, traction control, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
- Bumpers, front, chrome
- Bumpers, rear, chrome with cornersteps
- Glass, deep tint, rear
- Lights, fog lamps, front, halogen
- Tailgate, EZ lift and lower
- Assist handle, front/rear passengers
- Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
- Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
- Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Differential, auto locking rear
- Trailering pkg -inc: trailer hitch, 7-pin & 4-pin connectors, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness for an aftermarket trailer brake controller
- Mirrors, OSRV mirror LH/RH, black heated, power adjusting -inc: drivers side spotter mirror
- Spare tire, 432 mm (17") all-season blackwall (REQ: RC3, RBX or RBW Tires)
- Underbody shield pkg
- Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
- Suspension, off-road, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptical -inc: brushed metal Z71 door sill plates, unique Z71 gauge cluster, unique finish interior trim plates, unique lower bumper appearance, unique grille...
