2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,056KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4885779
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC9EG410303
Exterior Colour
White Diamond Tricoat (White)
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Dark Ash (H2S)
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

!!New arrival!!Certified!!! Gorgeous and clean 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4X4 Crew cab , very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, A/C, power windows,power locks, and much more. CONDITION MATTERS !!

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!


GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 3.9%

BUY IT CERTIFIED FOR ONLY - $16900 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE!!

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER

WE ARE LOCATED AT:
642 DUNLOP ST WEST BARRIE ONT L4N9W5
Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

Safety
  • Hill Descent Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • antenna
Additional Features
  • 4-wheel drive
  • (6) audio speakers
  • Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
  • Rear child security locks
  • Door handles, black
  • 6'6" pickup box
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear
  • Defogger, windshield and side window
  • Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
  • Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
  • Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
  • Air cleaner, high-capacity
  • Grille surround, chrome
  • Alternator, 150 amp
  • ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
  • Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
  • Lights, front, halogen reflector
  • Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
  • Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
  • Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type
  • Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
  • Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure, tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
  • Mirror, inside rear-view, manual day/night
  • Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat
  • Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
  • Battery, heavy-duty -inc: 720 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free w/rundown protection & retained accessory pwr
  • Cooling, external engine oil, heavy-duty
  • GVWR, 3221 kg (7100 lbs) (REQ: LV3 Engine)
  • Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion
  • Stabilitrak, stability control system -inc: proactive roll avoidance, traction control, electronic trailer sway control & hill start assist
  • Bumpers, front, chrome
  • Bumpers, rear, chrome with cornersteps
  • Glass, deep tint, rear
  • Lights, fog lamps, front, halogen
  • Tailgate, EZ lift and lower
  • Assist handle, front/rear passengers
  • Driver information centre, 4.2-inch colour display -inc: driver personalization, warning messages & advanced vehicle information display
  • Rear 60/40 folding bench, (folds up) -inc: child seat top tether anchor
  • Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Differential, auto locking rear
  • Trailering pkg -inc: trailer hitch, 7-pin & 4-pin connectors, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness for an aftermarket trailer brake controller
  • Mirrors, OSRV mirror LH/RH, black heated, power adjusting -inc: drivers side spotter mirror
  • Spare tire, 432 mm (17") all-season blackwall (REQ: RC3, RBX or RBW Tires)
  • Underbody shield pkg
  • Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
  • Suspension, off-road, front independent coil springs, rear 2-stage multi-leaf springs, semi elliptical -inc: brushed metal Z71 door sill plates, unique Z71 gauge cluster, unique finish interior trim plates, unique lower bumper appearance, unique grille...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

