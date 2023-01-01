Menu
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

136,687 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto

2014 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,687KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10501734
  • Stock #: 28613U
  • VIN: 1G1JC5EH3E4128314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28613U
  • Mileage 136,687 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

