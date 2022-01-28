Menu
2014 Chevrolet Trax

193,881 KM

Details Features

$13,982

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2LT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

193,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8245506
  • Stock #: W0971B
  • VIN: 3GNCJREB1EL182446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 193,881 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

