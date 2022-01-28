2014 Chevrolet Trax ...

$13,982 + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 8 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8245506

8245506 Stock #: W0971B

W0971B VIN: 3GNCJREB1EL182446

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Silver

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 193,881 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.