2014 Dodge Dart

253,876 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

GT

GT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

253,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334799
  • Stock #: 28583AU
  • VIN: 1C3CDFEB8ED830695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 253,876 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-XXXX

705-726-0393

