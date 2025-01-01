Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,500 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

425, Dunlop St W., Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-728-2422

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,500KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG4ER416435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U26760
  • Mileage 165,500 KM

Vehicle Description

G. D. Coates - The Original Used Car Superstore!

Our Financing: We have financing for everyone regardless of your history. We have been helping people rebuild their credit since 1973 and can get you approvals other dealers can't. Our credit specialists will work closely with you to get you the approval and vehicle that is right for you. Come see for yourself why we're known as The Home of The Credit Rebuilders!

Our Warranty: G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore offers fully insured warranty plans catered to each customer's individual needs. Terms are available from 3 months to 7 years and because our customers come from all over, the coverage is valid anywhere in North America.

Parts & Service: We have a large eleven bay service department that services most makes and models. Our service department also includes a cleanup department for complete detailing and free shuttle service. We service what we sell! We sell and install all makes of new and used tires. Summer, winter, performance, all-season, all-terrain and more! Dress up your new car, truck, minivan or SUV before you take delivery! We carry accessories for all makes and models from hundreds of suppliers. Trailer hitches, tonneau covers, step bars, bug guards, vent visors, chrome trim, LED light kits, performance chips, leveling kits, and more! We also carry aftermarket aluminum rims for most makes and models.

Our Story: Family owned and operated since 1973, we have earned a reputation for the best selection, the best reconditioned vehicles, the best financing options and the best customer service! We are a full service dealership with a massive inventory of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUV's. Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ford, Lincoln, Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, Pontiac, Saturn, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen - We've Got 'Em! Come see for yourself why G. D. Coates Used Car Superstore was voted Barries Best Used Car Dealership!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Audio Voice Control

