Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

137,750 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

705-721-1341

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

705-721-1341

  1. 5387660
  2. 5387660
  3. 5387660
  4. 5387660
  5. 5387660
  6. 5387660
  7. 5387660
  8. 5387660
  9. 5387660
  10. 5387660
  11. 5387660
  12. 5387660
  13. 5387660
  14. 5387660
  15. 5387660
  16. 5387660
  17. 5387660
  18. 5387660
  19. 5387660
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5387660
  • Stock #: 1597
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG6ER177550

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

137,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1597
  • Mileage 137,750 KM

Vehicle Description

!!CLEAN!! 2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CREW stow & go auto transmission , very well maintained, drives amazing, fully loaded, leather heated seats, A/C, power windows,power locks , keyless entry, NAVI back up camera, remote start, parking assistance, power side doors, power liftgate, dual dvd AND MUCH MORE CONDITION MATTERS.

CARFAX IS PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!

BUY IT AS IS FOR ONLY - $12999 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. AND YOU WILL RECEIVE 10% OFF ON ANY OTHER SERVICE THAT WE PROVIDE SUCH AS : AUTOMOTIVE REPAIRS, MAINTENANCE, ALIGNMENT, DETAILING, TIRES AND MORE. ALSO WE WILL INCLUDE 2 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IN THE PRICE .
.

COME HAVE A TEST DRIVE AND YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER .

Call for details and to schedule a test drive:(705)721-1341

WWW.SWCARSALES.CA TO SEE OTHER INVENTORY

To test drive the car please visit us at 642A Dunlop st West, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Remote car starter
Cup Holder
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
On Star
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD
Anti-Theft
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
rear window defogger
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition
Crew Cab
Certified
All equiped
Adjustable Pedals
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Bluetooth Hands Free
7 Passanger Seating
6 DISC CD PLAYER
Rear Window Wipers
ADVANCE TRAC AWD
STABBILITY CONTROL
WINDOWS TINTED
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
EXT HEATED MIRRORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre

2015 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 125,828 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 138,724 KM
$7,299 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 81,329 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

Smart Wheels Auto Centre

642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5

Call Dealer

705-721-XXXX

(click to show)

705-721-1341

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory