$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
Used
147,336KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG5ET226820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 147,336 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr SXT, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Cargo Compartment Cover
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
TOURING SUSPENSION
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
Knee Air Bag
GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28K -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
CONVENIENCE GROUP I -inc: Cargo Compartment Cover Remote Start System
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT -inc: Touring Suspension GVWR: 2 313 kgs (5 100 lbs) 3.16 Axle Ratio
TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW A/S TOURING (STD)
GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD)
GVWR: 2 313 KGS (5 100 LBS)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
