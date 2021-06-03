2014 Dodge Journey

- Listing ID: 7177757
- Stock #: 5371
- VIN: 3C4PDCCG0ET105371
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
-
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Stock #
5371
-
Mileage
134,956 KM
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.