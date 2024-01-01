Menu
<p>THE FIAT 500C CONVERTIBLE HAS DISTINCTIVE STYLING INCLUDING DASH TRIM CAR COLOR.  IT IS GREAT ON FUEL AND IS SURPRISINGLY SPACIOUS!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE. HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. WHY PURCHASE THIS CAR AT ECKERT AUTO SALES? WE HAVE BEEN IN BUSINESS OVER 17 YEARS AND HAVE THE HIGHEST CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AND SOME OF THE LOWEST PRICES IN CANADA. INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS THE SAFETY, OIL CHANGE AND ANYTHING ELSE THAT IS REQUIRED. WE DO NOT HAVE EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES EVER!! JUST HONEST PRICING. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY TO ARRANGE FINANCING  (705)797-1100.</p>

2014 Fiat 500c

136,600 KM

Details Description Features

Pop CONVERTIBLE

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
136,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C3CFFDR9ET287098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 136,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

