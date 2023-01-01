$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2014 Ford Escape
2014 Ford Escape
Titanium LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
166,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10350372
- Stock #: 2808E
- VIN: 1FMCU9J91EUA25438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,400 KM
Vehicle Description
RIDE IN COMFORT IN THIS WELL MAINTAINED ESCAPE TITANUIM WITH THE HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND NAVIGATION!! YOU CAN PUT YOUR SHOPPING BAGS IN THE REAR HATCH WITH EASE AS IT IS A POWER LIFTGATE WITH A CARGO COVER TO HIDE YOUR CARGO. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, SD CARD AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1