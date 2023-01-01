Menu
2014 Ford Escape

166,400 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium LEATHER/NAVIGATION!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

166,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350372
  • Stock #: 2808E
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J91EUA25438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,400 KM

Vehicle Description

RIDE IN COMFORT IN THIS WELL MAINTAINED ESCAPE TITANUIM WITH THE HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND NAVIGATION!! YOU CAN PUT YOUR SHOPPING BAGS IN THE REAR HATCH WITH EASE AS IT IS A POWER LIFTGATE WITH A CARGO COVER TO HIDE YOUR CARGO. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, USB, SD CARD AND AUX PORTS. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

