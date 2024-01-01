$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE 1.6L ECOBOOST ENGINE | 6-SPEED AUTO | 4WD
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
Used
192,571KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX6EUD12456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the dynamic and versatile 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD, a compact SUV that combines efficient performance, modern technology, and practical features. Beneath its stylish exterior lies a powerful 1.6L EcoBoost engine paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency for your daily drives and weekend adventures. Features include fog lamps, dual power mirrors, capless fuel filler, CD player, steering wheel with audio controls, rear view camera, roof rails and tonneau cover. The 2014 Ford Escape SE 4WD is the perfect companion for your on-the-go lifestyle. Schedule a test drive today to experience the capabilities and comfort of this exceptional SUV.
Key Features:
1.6L EcoBoost Engine: Delivers a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency.
6-Speed Automatic Transmission: Provides smooth and responsive shifting.
Fog Lamps: Ensure excellent visibility in various weather conditions.
Dual Power Mirrors: Enhance convenience and visibility.
Capless Fuel Filler: Adds practical benefits for easy refueling.
CD Player: Provides entertainment for your journeys.
Steering Wheel with Audio Controls: Conveniently manage your audio system.
Rear View Camera: Ensures easy and safe parking maneuvers.
Roof Rails: Add versatility for carrying extra cargo.
Tonneau Cover: Keeps your belongings secure and out of sight.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
2014 Ford Escape