2014 Ford Escape

$11,494 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9751594

9751594 Stock #: Y0047AXZ

Y0047AXZ VIN: 1FMCU9J95EUD74439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.