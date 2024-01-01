$15,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
V6 Premium 305 HORSEPOWER WOW!!
2014 Ford Mustang
V6 Premium 305 HORSEPOWER WOW!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to unleash your inner speed demon with this sleek 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium! This silver coupe with a black interior packs a punch with its 3.7L V6 engine, delivering 305 horsepower for an exhilarating driving experience. With only 137,000km on the odometer, this Mustang is just getting warmed up. Experience the thrill of manual shifting and feel the power surge through your fingertips with the standard transmission. Step inside and settle into the comfortable leather bucket seats, complete with heated seating for those chilly Canadian mornings. The Mustang is equipped with a wealth of features, including a powerful sound system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rear spoiler for that aggressive look, and a security system to keep your pride and joy safe. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this Mustang is ready to turn heads. Come visit Eckert Auto Sales and let our team help you experience the iconic Mustang legacy. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100