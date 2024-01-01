Menu
Get ready to unleash your inner speed demon with this sleek 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium! This silver coupe with a black interior packs a punch with its 3.7L V6 engine, delivering 305 horsepower for an exhilarating driving experience. With only 137,000km on the odometer, this Mustang is just getting warmed up. Experience the thrill of manual shifting and feel the power surge through your fingertips with the standard transmission. Step inside and settle into the comfortable leather bucket seats, complete with heated seating for those chilly Canadian mornings. The Mustang is equipped with a wealth of features, including a powerful sound system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rear spoiler for that aggressive look, and a security system to keep your pride and joy safe. Whether youre cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this Mustang is ready to turn heads. Come visit Eckert Auto Sales and let our team help you experience the iconic Mustang legacy. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100

2014 Ford Mustang

137,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium 305 HORSEPOWER WOW!!

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium 305 HORSEPOWER WOW!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1729533056
  2. 1729533057
  3. 1729533062
  4. 1729533065
  5. 1729533069
  6. 1729533073
  7. 1729533077
  8. 1729533078
  9. 1729533080
  10. 1729533082
  11. 1729533083
  12. 1729533085
  13. 1729533086
  14. 1729533088
  15. 1729533090
  16. 1729533092
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8AM7E5227762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to unleash your inner speed demon with this sleek 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium! This silver coupe with a black interior packs a punch with its 3.7L V6 engine, delivering 305 horsepower for an exhilarating driving experience. With only 137,000km on the odometer, this Mustang is just getting warmed up. Experience the thrill of manual shifting and feel the power surge through your fingertips with the standard transmission. Step inside and settle into the comfortable leather bucket seats, complete with heated seating for those chilly Canadian mornings. The Mustang is equipped with a wealth of features, including a powerful sound system with Bluetooth connectivity, a rear spoiler for that aggressive look, and a security system to keep your pride and joy safe. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets, this Mustang is ready to turn heads. Come visit Eckert Auto Sales and let our team help you experience the iconic Mustang legacy. GIVE CHRIS OR TINA A CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2014 Ford Mustang