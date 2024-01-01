$15,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
V6 Premium COLD AIR INTAKE/DUAL EXHAUST!!
2014 Ford Mustang
V6 Premium COLD AIR INTAKE/DUAL EXHAUST!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to unleash your inner speed demon with this sleek and powerful 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium Coupe, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This head-turning Silver beauty with a black leather interior packs a punch with a 3.0L V6 engine and a thrilling manual transmission. With only 137,000km on the odometer, this Mustang is ready for many more adventures on the open road.
Prepare for a ride that's both comfortable and exhilarating. Enjoy the crisp air conditioning, the luxurious leather seats, and the convenience of power seats and windows. Cruise in style with heated seats and heated mirrors, keeping you cozy even on the chilliest days. And with Bluetooth connectivity and SiriusXM radio, your entertainment options are endless.
Don't miss out on the chance to own this incredible Mustang. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience the thrill for yourself!
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100