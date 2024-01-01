Menu
Get ready to unleash your inner speed demon with this sleek 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium Coupe. This silver beauty boasts a powerful 3.7L V6 engine, delivering a thrilling 305 horsepower and a throaty roar thatll turn heads wherever you go. With its black leather interior, this Mustang offers a luxurious and sporty driving experience. This car is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, putting you in complete control and allowing you to truly feel the road beneath you. At Eckert Auto Sales, weve carefully maintained this Mustang, ensuring its in top shape with 137,000 km on the odometer.

Step inside and experience the comfort of heated leather seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected on the go with the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control for effortless highway driving. This Mustang is also packed with safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, giving you peace of mind on every journey. And for those long drives, enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and a power trunk. This Mustang has it all – style, performance, and comfort, making it the perfect choice for any enthusiast looking for an exhilarating ride.

For more information call us today (705)797-1100

2014 Ford Mustang

137,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium/LEATHER/305 HORSEPOWER!!

12043585

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium/LEATHER/305 HORSEPOWER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8AM7E5227760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to unleash your inner speed demon with this sleek 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium Coupe. This silver beauty boasts a powerful 3.7L V6 engine, delivering a thrilling 305 horsepower and a throaty roar that'll turn heads wherever you go. With its black leather interior, this Mustang offers a luxurious and sporty driving experience. This car is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, putting you in complete control and allowing you to truly feel the road beneath you. At Eckert Auto Sales, we've carefully maintained this Mustang, ensuring it's in top shape with 137,000 km on the odometer.

Step inside and experience the comfort of heated leather seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected on the go with the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control for effortless highway driving. This Mustang is also packed with safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, giving you peace of mind on every journey. And for those long drives, enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and a power trunk. This Mustang has it all – style, performance, and comfort, making it the perfect choice for any enthusiast looking for an exhilarating ride.

For more information call us today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-XXXX

705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2014 Ford Mustang