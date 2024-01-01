$15,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
V6 Premium/LEATHER/305 HORSEPOWER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to unleash your inner speed demon with this sleek 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium Coupe. This silver beauty boasts a powerful 3.7L V6 engine, delivering a thrilling 305 horsepower and a throaty roar that'll turn heads wherever you go. With its black leather interior, this Mustang offers a luxurious and sporty driving experience. This car is equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, putting you in complete control and allowing you to truly feel the road beneath you. At Eckert Auto Sales, we've carefully maintained this Mustang, ensuring it's in top shape with 137,000 km on the odometer.
Step inside and experience the comfort of heated leather seats, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected on the go with the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control for effortless highway driving. This Mustang is also packed with safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, giving you peace of mind on every journey. And for those long drives, enjoy the convenience of power windows, power locks, and a power trunk. This Mustang has it all – style, performance, and comfort, making it the perfect choice for any enthusiast looking for an exhilarating ride.
For more information call us today (705)797-1100
