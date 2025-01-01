$15,995+ tax & licensing
V6 Premium 6-SPEED MANUAL/LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to feel the thrill of the open road with this sleek 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium, proudly available at Eckert Auto Sales! This classic coupe, boasting a silver exterior and black leather interior, is a head-turner wherever it goes. With its powerful 3.7L V6 engine and a thrilling 6-speed manual transmission, you'll experience pure driving excitement with every gear change. At just 137,000km, this Mustang is just getting warmed up, ready for many more exhilarating adventures.
This Mustang is packed with premium features that elevate your driving experience. You'll enjoy the convenience of heated seats and mirrors, keeping you comfortable even on chilly days. The luxurious leather seats are both stylish and comfortable, while the power-adjustable features ensure a perfect fit for any driver. And with Bluetooth connectivity, you can enjoy your favorite tunes and hands-free calling on the go.
Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and get behind the wheel of this iconic Mustang! For more information call us today (705)797-1100
Eckert Auto Sales
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
