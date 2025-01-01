Menu
Cruise into excitement with this stunning 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This head-turning coupe, draped in sleek silver and boasting a classic black leather interior, is ready to ignite your passion for driving. With a spirited 3.7L V6 engine paired to a responsive 6-speed manual transmission, youll experience the thrill of the open road and the satisfying control that only a manual can provide. This Mustang has 137,500km on the odometer.

Imagine yourself gripping the leather-wrapped steering wheel, the powerful engine humming beneath the hood, as you effortlessly glide through gears. This Mustang isnt just a car; its a statement. Its a celebration of American muscle, refined with modern touches, offering a driving experience thats both exhilarating and comfortable. Get ready to turn heads and feel the pulse of the pavement in this iconic vehicle.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2014 Ford Mustang

137,500 KM

Details

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
12635118

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1ZVBP8AM7E5227756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 137,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

