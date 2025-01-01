$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
V6 Premium LEATHER/6-SPEED MANUAL!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 137,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise into excitement with this stunning 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This head-turning coupe, draped in sleek silver and boasting a classic black leather interior, is ready to ignite your passion for driving. With a spirited 3.7L V6 engine paired to a responsive 6-speed manual transmission, you'll experience the thrill of the open road and the satisfying control that only a manual can provide. This Mustang has 137,500km on the odometer.
Imagine yourself gripping the leather-wrapped steering wheel, the powerful engine humming beneath the hood, as you effortlessly glide through gears. This Mustang isn't just a car; it's a statement. It's a celebration of American muscle, refined with modern touches, offering a driving experience that's both exhilarating and comfortable. Get ready to turn heads and feel the pulse of the pavement in this iconic vehicle.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
