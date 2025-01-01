Menu
Looking for a head-turning ride that delivers both style and performance? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This iconic coupe, bathed in a sleek silver exterior and featuring a sophisticated black leather interior, is ready to make a statement wherever it goes. With a potent 3.7L V6 engine delivering a thrilling 300 horsepower and a responsive manual transmission, every drive will be an exhilarating experience. This Mustang has been meticulously maintained, and currently shows 137,500km on the odometer.

This Mustang isnt just about raw power; its about experiencing the open road with a touch of luxury. The V6 Premium trim offers a host of features designed to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the feel of premium leather seating as you command this classic American muscle car. The rear-wheel drive configuration provides that classic Mustang feel, promising a driving experience that will ignite your senses!

Here are a few of the exciting features this Mustang has to offer:

300 Horsepower Unleashed: Feel the raw power of the 3.7L V6 engine!
Manual Transmission: Take control and experience the thrill of shifting gears.
Premium Leather Interior: Sink into luxurious comfort and enjoy the ride.
Iconic Mustang Design: Turn heads with the timeless style of this legendary coupe.
Rear-Wheel Drive Thrills: Experience the true driving dynamics of a classic muscle car.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2014 Ford Mustang

137,500 KM

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium LEATHER/300 HORSEPOWER!!

12888917

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium LEATHER/300 HORSEPOWER!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8AM7E5227746

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 137,500 KM

Looking for a head-turning ride that delivers both style and performance? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This iconic coupe, bathed in a sleek silver exterior and featuring a sophisticated black leather interior, is ready to make a statement wherever it goes. With a potent 3.7L V6 engine delivering a thrilling 300 horsepower and a responsive manual transmission, every drive will be an exhilarating experience. This Mustang has been meticulously maintained, and currently shows 137,500km on the odometer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
2014 Ford Mustang