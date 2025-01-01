$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang
V6 Premium LEATHER/300 HORSEPOWER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 137,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a head-turning ride that delivers both style and performance? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2014 Ford Mustang V6 Premium, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This iconic coupe, bathed in a sleek silver exterior and featuring a sophisticated black leather interior, is ready to make a statement wherever it goes. With a potent 3.7L V6 engine delivering a thrilling 300 horsepower and a responsive manual transmission, every drive will be an exhilarating experience. This Mustang has been meticulously maintained, and currently shows 137,500km on the odometer.
This Mustang isn't just about raw power; it's about experiencing the open road with a touch of luxury. The V6 Premium trim offers a host of features designed to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the feel of premium leather seating as you command this classic American muscle car. The rear-wheel drive configuration provides that classic Mustang feel, promising a driving experience that will ignite your senses!
Here are a few of the exciting features this Mustang has to offer:
- 300 Horsepower Unleashed: Feel the raw power of the 3.7L V6 engine!
- Manual Transmission: Take control and experience the thrill of shifting gears.
- Premium Leather Interior: Sink into luxurious comfort and enjoy the ride.
- Iconic Mustang Design: Turn heads with the timeless style of this legendary coupe.
- Rear-Wheel Drive Thrills: Experience the true driving dynamics of a classic muscle car.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
