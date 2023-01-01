Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Accord

132,500 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

EX-L-NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Accord

EX-L-NAVI

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 9482286
  2. 9482286
  3. 9482286
  4. 9482286
  5. 9482286
  6. 9482286
  7. 9482286
  8. 9482286
  9. 9482286
  10. 9482286
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9482286
  • Stock #: Y0079AX
  • VIN: 1HGCT1B80EA800751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # Y0079AX
  • Mileage 132,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrie Ford

2016 Ford Mustang GT...
 55,600 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 85,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE
 382,240 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory