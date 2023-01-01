$CALL+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2014 Honda Accord
EX-L-NAVI
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
132,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9482286
- Stock #: Y0079AX
- VIN: 1HGCT1B80EA800751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # Y0079AX
- Mileage 132,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7