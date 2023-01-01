Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda CR-V

208,650 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

  1. 10091352
  2. 10091352
  3. 10091352
  4. 10091352
  5. 10091352
  6. 10091352
  7. 10091352
  8. 10091352
  9. 10091352
  10. 10091352
  11. 10091352
  12. 10091352
  13. 10091352
  14. 10091352
  15. 10091352
  16. 10091352
  17. 10091352
  18. 10091352
  19. 10091352
  20. 10091352
  21. 10091352
  22. 10091352
  23. 10091352
  24. 10091352
  25. 10091352
  26. 10091352
  27. 10091352
  28. 10091352
  29. 10091352
  30. 10091352
  31. 10091352
  32. 10091352
  33. 10091352
  34. 10091352
  35. 10091352
  36. 10091352
  37. 10091352
  38. 10091352
  39. 10091352
  40. 10091352
  41. 10091352
  42. 10091352
  43. 10091352
  44. 10091352
  45. 10091352
  46. 10091352
  47. 10091352
  48. 10091352
  49. 10091352
  50. 10091352
  51. 10091352
  52. 10091352
  53. 10091352
  54. 10091352
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
208,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10091352
  • Stock #: 25049A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H92EH108054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,650 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Safety

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2012 Chevrolet Malibu
141,548 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey
165,462 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500
235,171 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Loan Arranger

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

Call Dealer

1-800-403-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-403-3225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory