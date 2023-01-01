2014 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 8 , 6 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10091352

10091352 Stock #: 25049A

25049A VIN: 2HKRM4H92EH108054

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 208,650 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interval wipers Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering CUP HOLDERS Mechanical Power Steering Seating Leather Seats Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.