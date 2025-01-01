$13,995+ tax & licensing
Limited/AWD/PANARAMIC SUNROOF/LEATHER!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and adventure with this 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD! This sleek white SUV boasts a panoramic sunroof, leather interior, and a powerful 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, ready to take you anywhere you need to go. With its comfortable black leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, and heated steering wheel, you'll be riding in comfort no matter the weather.
Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a premium sound system. Stay connected with Bluetooth, GPS navigation, and steering wheel controls. Keep your passengers safe and comfortable with features like blind spot monitoring, heated mirrors, and a rearview camera. This well-maintained Santa Fe Sport has just 84,700 km on the odometer and is waiting for you to take it for a spin.
This 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD is waiting for you at Eckert Auto Sales. Come in and check it out today and experience the difference!
For more information give us a call at (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
