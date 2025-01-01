Menu
Step into luxury and adventure with this 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD! This sleek white SUV boasts a panoramic sunroof, leather interior, and a powerful 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, ready to take you anywhere you need to go. With its comfortable black leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, and heated steering wheel, youll be riding in comfort no matter the weather.

Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a premium sound system. Stay connected with Bluetooth, GPS navigation, and steering wheel controls. Keep your passengers safe and comfortable with features like blind spot monitoring, heated mirrors, and a rearview camera. This well-maintained Santa Fe Sport has just 84,700 km on the odometer and is waiting for you to take it for a spin.

This 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD is waiting for you at Eckert Auto Sales. Come in and check it out today and experience the difference!

For more information give us a call at (705)797-1100.

84,700 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Limited/AWD/PANARAMIC SUNROOF/LEATHER!!

12406791

Limited/AWD/PANARAMIC SUNROOF/LEATHER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
84,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLA1EG216450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into luxury and adventure with this 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD! This sleek white SUV boasts a panoramic sunroof, leather interior, and a powerful 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, ready to take you anywhere you need to go. With its comfortable black leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, and heated steering wheel, you'll be riding in comfort no matter the weather.

Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a premium sound system. Stay connected with Bluetooth, GPS navigation, and steering wheel controls. Keep your passengers safe and comfortable with features like blind spot monitoring, heated mirrors, and a rearview camera. This well-maintained Santa Fe Sport has just 84,700 km on the odometer and is waiting for you to take it for a spin.

This 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD is waiting for you at Eckert Auto Sales. Come in and check it out today and experience the difference!

For more information give us a call at (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
