Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Compass

109,028 KM

Details Description Features

$12,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Compass

2014 Jeep Compass

Limited 4X4 | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF |

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Compass

Limited 4X4 | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 7168436
  2. 7168436
  3. 7168436
  4. 7168436
  5. 7168436
  6. 7168436
  7. 7168436
  8. 7168436
  9. 7168436
  10. 7168436
  11. 7168436
  12. 7168436
  13. 7168436
  14. 7168436
  15. 7168436
  16. 7168436
  17. 7168436
  18. 7168436
  19. 7168436
  20. 7168436
  21. 7168436
  22. 7168436
  23. 7168436
  24. 7168436
  25. 7168436
  26. 7168436
  27. 7168436
Contact Seller

$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

109,028KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7168436
  • Stock #: 834460
  • VIN: 1C4NJDCB6ED834460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 834460
  • Mileage 109,028 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT-FREE ! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, BACKUP CAMERA WITH PARKING LINES, LEATHER, TOUCH SCREEN, REMOTE START AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2016 Volkswagen GTI ...
 145,901 KM
$18,487 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Pass...
 142,679 KM
$14,487 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sedona LX |...
 110,122 KM
$8,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory