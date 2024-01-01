Menu
Standard SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Limited, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

214,659 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
214,659KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG8EC346112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Limited, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
POWER SUNROOF -inc: Replaces dual pane panoramic
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23H LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" ALUMINUM POLISHED (STD)
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-XXXX

705-702-5069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee