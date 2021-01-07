Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

123,339 KM

$9,987

+ tax & licensing
$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

NORTH | 4X4 | ONE OWNER | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS |

2014 Jeep Patriot

NORTH | 4X4 | ONE OWNER | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS |

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

123,339KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6419503
  • Stock #: 918257
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB2ED918257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 918257
  • Mileage 123,339 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH TWO SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS! ONE OWNER, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, 12V/AUX/ REMOTE START AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

