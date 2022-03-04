Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

189,336 KM

Details Features

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Bayfield Auto Sales

705-739-9100

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

705-739-9100

  1. 1653058996
  2. 1653059004
  3. 1653059017
  4. 1653059023
  5. 1653059036
  6. 1653059048
  7. 1653059051
  8. 1653059058
  9. 1653059063
  10. 1653059071
  11. 1653059080
  12. 1653059096
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

189,336KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8610836
  • Stock #: 7254
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG3EL187254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,336 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convertible Hardtop
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bayfield Auto Sales

2020 Honda Accord Sp...
 16,698 KM
$36,988 + tax & lic
2014 RAM Cargo Van *...
 54,071 KM
$25,988 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion SE ...
 27,161 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic

Email Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

Bayfield Auto Sales

119 Bradford St, Barrie, ON L4N 3B2

Call Dealer

705-739-XXXX

(click to show)

705-739-9100

Alternate Numbers
1-800-381-9996
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory