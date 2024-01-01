$9,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Kia Rio
5-Door LX
2014 Kia Rio
5-Door LX
Location
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
705-721-1341
$9,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
126,437KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNADM5A37E6945184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 126,437 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT No Accidents
2014 KIA RIO LX featuring Hands free phone, Air Conditioning, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Lip Spoiler, Fully Galvanized Steel Panels, Power Windows and more.
Purchase price: $9,488 plus HST and LICENSING
Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership OMVIC Registered Dealer
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: 705-721-1341 ext 201
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information
2014 KIA RIO LX featuring Hands free phone, Air Conditioning, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Lip Spoiler, Fully Galvanized Steel Panels, Power Windows and more.
Purchase price: $9,488 plus HST and LICENSING
Safety package is available for $799 and includes Ontario Certification, 3 month or 3000 km Lubrico warranty ($1000 per claim) and oil change.
If not certified, by OMVIC regulations this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
CARFAX PROVIDED FOR EVERY VEHICLE
WARRANTY: Extended warranty with variety terms and coverages is available, please ask our representative for more details.
FINANCING: Regardless of your credit score, we are committed to assisting you in obtaining a customized car loan that suits your specific circumstances. Our goal is to help you enhance your credit score significantly by the time you complete your loan term. Our specialists are happy to assist you with all necessary information.
TRADE-IN OR SELL: Upgrade your ride by trading-in your vehicle and save on taxes, or Sell it to us, and get the best value for your current vehicle.
Smart Wheels Used Car Dealership OMVIC Registered Dealer
642 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N 9M5
Phone: 705-721-1341 ext 201
Email: Info@swcarsales.ca
Web: www.swcarsales.ca
Terms and conditions may apply. Price and availability subject to change. Contact us for the latest information
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
Center Console
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Additional Features
sun visors
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Hill holder control
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
TRUNK RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Smart Wheels Auto Centre
2019 Subaru Impreza Premium 135,026 KM $17,888 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra SE 148,032 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX 144,158 KM $13,288 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Smart Wheels Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
642A Dunlop St, Barrie, ON L4N 9W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-721-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,488
+ taxes & licensing
Smart Wheels Auto Centre
705-721-1341
2014 Kia Rio