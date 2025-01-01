Menu
Drivers wanted for this sleek and agile certified 2014 Lexus IS 350 . Savor silky smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this precision tuned Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211 engine. Delivering an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle needs a serious driver! It has the following options: Wheels: 17 w/Wheel Locks, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: Super Electronically Controlled Transmission (Super ECT) and Sequential Multi-Mode shifter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/45R17 AS -inc: compact spare tire, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, and Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park. Pick up your friends and hit the road in this peppy and playful Lexus IS 350. A short visit to BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 can get you a hassle free deal on this reliable Lexus IS 350 today!

2014 Lexus IS 350

179,390 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
179,390KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHCE1D29E5005156

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,390 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

