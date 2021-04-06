Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda CX-5

136,515 KM

Details Description Features

$14,487

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,487

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT | AWD | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | NAVI | BOSE |

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT | AWD | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | NAVI | BOSE |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 6874176
  2. 6874176
  3. 6874176
  4. 6874176
  5. 6874176
  6. 6874176
  7. 6874176
  8. 6874176
  9. 6874176
  10. 6874176
  11. 6874176
  12. 6874176
  13. 6874176
  14. 6874176
  15. 6874176
  16. 6874176
  17. 6874176
  18. 6874176
  19. 6874176
  20. 6874176
  21. 6874176
  22. 6874176
  23. 6874176
  24. 6874176
  25. 6874176
  26. 6874176
  27. 6874176
  28. 6874176
  29. 6874176
  30. 6874176
Contact Seller

$14,487

+ taxes & licensing

136,515KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6874176
  • Stock #: 412064
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY2E0412064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,515 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER & ACCIDENT-FREE ! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA WITH PARKING LINES, LEATHER, KEYLESS ENTRY, 12V/AUX/USB, PUSH START BUTTON, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN, PREMIUM BOSE SPEAKERS, BLIND SPOT ASSIST AND MUCH MORE !

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!

MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-7PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success.  -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Central

2014 Cadillac ATS Lu...
 139,486 KM
$14,487 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 122,508 KM
$13,487 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLE...
 122,489 KM
$11,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Central

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory