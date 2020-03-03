Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

$8,698

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,000KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4713696
  • Stock #: L0036A
  • VIN: ML32A4HJ1EH016598
Exterior Colour
Pink
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to Barrie Mitsubishi’s Pre-owned car inventory.

This vehicle will be sold CERTIFIED and here are few details, for more info or to set up a test drive text us at 705-990-1407

All in price! Taxes & Licensing extra.

 

………….…

 

**VEHICLE**

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage SE

 

………….…

 

**HISTORY**

No Accidents, Previously One Owner.

 

………….…

 

**FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS**

-Air Conditioning

-Keyless Entry

-Power Options

-Amazing Fuel Economy

 

Test-Drive it to find out more!

 

………….…

 

**FINANCING**

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (Any Credit situation welcome)

You can also apply online, follow the link below and fill in the details:

http://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2

Contact us for personalized finance options that suits your needs!

 

………….…

 

**TRADE-IN**

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with…!

 

………….…

 

**CERTIFICATION**

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO)

 

………….…

 

Barrie Mitsubishi is located on Mapleview Dr. in Barrie’s South end and serves as your Southern Ontario Mitsubishi Dealer. We are focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience which includes thoroughly trained Sales people with unmatched product knowledge and product presentation skills. If you’re in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle, you’ll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Barrie Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Mitsubishi RVR, Mitsubishi Mirage and Mitsubishi Mirage G4. We also deal in used cars of all makes and models, Honda, Toyota, VW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, GMC, Chevrolet, Subaru, Nissan, Chrysler, Ram and many more. So if you are in the market for a New or Used, Sedan, Hatchback, 5 seater SUV, 7 Seater SUV, Van, Pick up truck, front wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, all-wheel drive or 4x4 then look no further, contact us to know the availability and we will give you the best of our services and prices. Barrie Mitsubishi services: Simcoe County including Barrie, Orillia, Parrysound, Midland, Collingwood, Owensound, Bracebridge, Alliston, Stayner, Bradford, Innisfil, Midhurst, Gravenhurst, The Blue Mountains, Huntsville GTA including, Newmarket, Brampton, Scarborough, Toronto Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, , Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Caledon, London and all areas of Ontario.

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Winter Tires
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

