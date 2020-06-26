Menu
$6,598

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

SE

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Sale Price

$6,598

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,250KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5306951
  Stock #: 00588
  VIN: ML32A4HJ1EH017556
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Welcome to Barrie Mitsubishi’s Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

____________

*VEHICLE*

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage SE 

____________

*HISTORY*

Previously One Owner, No Accidents

____________

*FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS*

-Heated Seats

-Climate Control

-Power Options

-Fog Lights

-Heated Mirrors

____________

*FINANCING*

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

____________

*TRADE-IN*

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with!

____________

*CERTIFICATION*

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag

