2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

122,250 KM

$6,598

+ tax & licensing
$6,598

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

SE

SE

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$6,598

+ taxes & licensing

122,250KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5487012
  • Stock #: 00558
  • VIN: ML32A4HJ1EH017556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 00558
  • Mileage 122,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Barrie Mitsubishi’s Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

____________

*VEHICLE*

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage SE 

____________

*HISTORY*

Previously One Owner, No Accidents

____________

*FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS*

-Heated Seats

-Climate Control

-Power Options

-Fog Lights

-Heated Mirrors

____________

*FINANCING*

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

____________

*TRADE-IN*

Do you have a trade? Do you owe more than the trade is worth? Let us know what we need to work with!

____________

*CERTIFICATION*

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag

