2014 Mitsubishi RVR

69,135 KM

Details Description Features

$12,798

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

SE

Location

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,135KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6330888
  • Stock #: 00621
  • VIN: 4A4AJ3AU4EE606862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,135 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to our Pre-owned car inventory! For more information, text us at 705-990-1407!

 

 

Peace of Mind with WARRANTY

Balance of Mitsubishi Warranty:

10 Years / 160,000 KM Powertrain Warranty 

 

Feature Highlights....

-All Wheel Control

-Air Conditioning

-Keyless Entry

-Auto Headlamps

-Cruise Control

-Power Options

-Heated Seats

-Bluetooth

 

Questions about Financing?

$0 down financing available at low interest rates OAC. (ANY CREDIT SITUATION WELCOME)

You can also apply online by clicking the following link: https://www.barriemitsubishi.ca/credit-application/

 

 

Do you have a trade?

Do you owe more than the trade is worth?

Let us know what we need to work with......!

 

CERTIFICATION

The car will be certified as per the standards set by Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

Barrie Mitsubishi is located on Mapleview Dr. in Barrie’s South end and serves as your Southern Ontario Mitsubishi Dealer. We are focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience which includes thoroughly trained Salespeople with unmatched product knowledge and product presentation skills.

If you’re in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle, you’ll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Barrie Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, Mitsubishi RVR, Mitsubishi Mirage and Mitsubishi Mirage G4. We also deal in used cars of all makes and models, Honda, Toyota, VW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, GMC, Chevrolet, Subaru, Nissan, Chrysler, Ram and many more.

So if you are in the market for a New or Used, Sedan, Hatchback, 5 seater SUV, 7 Seater SUV, Van, Pick up truck, front-wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, all-wheel drive or 4x4 then look no further, contact us to know the availability and we will give you the best of our services and prices.

Barrie Mitsubishi services: Simcoe County including Barrie, Orillia, Parrysound, Midland, Collingwood, Owen sound, Bracebridge, Alliston, Stayner, Bradford, Innisfil, Midhurst, Gravenhurst, The Blue Mountains, Huntsville GTA including, Newmarket, Brampton, Scarborough, Toronto Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Oshawa, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, , Kitchener, Waterloo, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Caledon, London and all areas of Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

