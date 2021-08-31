Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan NV 2500

431,021 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Raes Auto Sales

705-726-0006

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan NV 2500

2014 Nissan NV 2500

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan NV 2500

SV

Location

Raes Auto Sales

692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4

705-726-0006

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

431,021KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7803405
  • VIN: 1N6BF0KY5EN107725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 431,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Rust protection included LT tires Hwy Driven previously used for light duty work

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Raes Auto Sales

2010 Nissan Frontier X
 281,079 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Micra S
 84,000 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Frontier...
 281,079 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Raes Auto Sales

Raes Auto Sales

Raes Auto Sales

692 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4M 4S4

Call Dealer

705-726-XXXX

(click to show)

705-726-0006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory