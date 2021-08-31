2014 Nissan NV 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,988 + taxes & licensing 4 3 1 , 0 2 1 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7803405

7803405 VIN: 1N6BF0KY5EN107725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 431,021 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.