2014 Nissan Pathfinder

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 1 2 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8623433

8623433 Stock #: 24179A

24179A VIN: 5N1AR2MM3EC617963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 24179A

Mileage 191,124 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interval wipers Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering CUP HOLDERS Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Safety 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Comfort Dual Climate Controls Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.