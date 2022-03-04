Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

191,124 KM

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

191,124KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8623433
  Stock #: 24179A
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM3EC617963

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 24179A
  Mileage 191,124 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interval wipers
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Dual Climate Controls
BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

