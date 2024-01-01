Menu
2014 RAM 1500

237,016 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

237,016KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT6ES112055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7867XZ
  • Mileage 237,016 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

