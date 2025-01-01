$8,500+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
ST
2014 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$8,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 164,250 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW PRICE !!Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.From city streets to back roads, this Red 2014 Ram 1500 ST powers through any situation. The tough Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine delivers mind-blowing torque to any on or off-road situation. Nothing can stop you in this vehicle. It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (65RFE) (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD), SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, ST Popular Equipment Group, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Bright Grille, Bright Front Bumper, ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE), ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD), and DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT. Treat yourself - stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to make this truck yours today! No haggle, no hassle.
Vehicle Features
