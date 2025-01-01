Menu
NEW PRICE !!Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2014 RAM 1500

164,250 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500

ST

12534103

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT6ES390113

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 164,250 KM

NEW PRICE !!Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.From city streets to back roads, this Red 2014 Ram 1500 ST powers through any situation. The tough Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine delivers mind-blowing torque to any on or off-road situation. Nothing can stop you in this vehicle. It comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (65RFE) (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD), SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper, Chrome Appearance Group, ST Popular Equipment Group, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Bright Grille, Bright Front Bumper, ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE), ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD), and DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT. Treat yourself - stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to make this truck yours today! No haggle, no hassle.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Carpet Floor Covering

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Auxiliary Audio Input

MP3 Capability
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (65RFE)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (65RFE) (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service
ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Chrome Appearance Group ST Popular Equipment Group SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry Wh...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2014 RAM 1500