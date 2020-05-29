Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,487

+ taxes & licensing

Car Central

647-618-4646

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie | HEMI |

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie | HEMI |

Location

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

647-618-4646

  1. 5113817
  2. 5113817
  3. 5113817
  4. 5113817
  5. 5113817
  6. 5113817
  7. 5113817
  8. 5113817
  9. 5113817
  10. 5113817
  11. 5113817
  12. 5113817
  13. 5113817
  14. 5113817
  15. 5113817
  16. 5113817
  17. 5113817
  18. 5113817
  19. 5113817
  20. 5113817
  21. 5113817
  22. 5113817
  23. 5113817
  24. 5113817
  25. 5113817
  26. 5113817
  27. 5113817
  28. 5113817
  29. 5113817
  30. 5113817
  31. 5113817
  32. 5113817
  33. 5113817
  34. 5113817
  35. 5113817
  36. 5113817
  37. 5113817
  38. 5113817
  39. 5113817
  40. 5113817
  41. 5113817
Contact Seller

$22,487

+ taxes & licensing

  • 169,463KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5113817
  • Stock #: 186047
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT5ES186047
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Location: 290 Yonge Street, Barrie, L4N 4C7, ON (OFF ESSA ROAD ON HIGHWAY 400) Please call us at 647-618-4646!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! MONDAY-FRIDAY 10AM-8PM, SATURDAY 10AM-6PM, SUNDAY 12PM-5-PM. ------------We appreciate you for considering CAR CENTRAL! ----------------We process all applications with any type of credit! $0 DOWN PAYMENT AT 4.99 % O.A.C!!------------------------ GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT all welcome!---------------CREDIT BUILDING PROGRAM AVAILABLE!------------------------All of our vehicles go through a pre-inspection before being advertised to make sure you get a quality vehicle.---------------------------- Exceptional customer service has been and always will be our top priority because here at Car Central your satisfaction is our success. -------------------------------We love trade-ins! Drive in and we will be happy to appraise your vehicle and give you top dollars.--------------------- For peace of mind we also have a variety of warranty options and gap insurance.------------------- All vehicles can be certified for $699! If not, as per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable not e-tested and not certified. --------------Please call us at 647-618-4646 for more information!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Central

2007 Ford Freestar S...
 202,300 KM
$1,987 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 103,600 KM
$7,987 + tax & lic
2004 Chrysler Intrep...
 198,122 KM
$1,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Car Central

Car Central

290 Yonge St, Barrie, ON L4N 4C7

Call Dealer

647-618-XXXX

(click to show)

647-618-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory