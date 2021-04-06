Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6945121
  • Stock #: 2437E
  • VIN: 3C6JR7DT7EG200598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL US (705)797-1100 FOR AN APPOINTMENT. THE RAM HAS A 8 FOOT BOX WITH POWER HEATED MIRRORS. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BOX BEDLINER, REAR SLIDING WINDOW, USB AND IPOD PORTS!! THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bedliner
USB
Conventional Spare Tire
IPOD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2018 Chevrolet Camar...
 29,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 132,300 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 76,200 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory